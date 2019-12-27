IVE Group (ASX:IGL) Trading Up 0.8%

IVE Group Ltd (ASX:IGL) was up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$2.43 ($1.72) and last traded at A$2.42 ($1.72), approximately 245,677 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.40 ($1.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.66 million and a PE ratio of 11.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of A$2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.11.

IVE Group Company Profile (ASX:IGL)

IVE Group Limited provides marketing and print communication services in Australia. The company offers conceptual and creative design services through print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, such as marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, and multi-channel solutions.

