IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Price Down 5.4%

IVERIC bio Inc (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s stock price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.23 and last traded at $7.42, approximately 1,221,430 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 617,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ISEE shares. ValuEngine cut IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.53.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other IVERIC bio news, Chairman David R. Guyer sold 9,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $61,215.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 60,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,402.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 4,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $29,898.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,106 shares in the company, valued at $297,699.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IVERIC bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in IVERIC bio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

About IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.