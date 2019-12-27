Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JAZZ. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a hold rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.71.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $152.63 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $116.52 and a 1-year high of $154.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $537.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.92 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 29.61%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth W. O’keefe sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $997,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,296.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,749 shares of company stock worth $3,224,444 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after acquiring an additional 19,212 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,256 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,755 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

