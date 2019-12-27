Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Trading Up 5.1%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) rose 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.78, approximately 647,339 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,609,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

JMIA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price target on Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $419.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.44.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JMIA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 15.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

