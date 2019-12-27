Jungheinrich’s (JGHAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $22.23 on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.

Jungheinrich Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

