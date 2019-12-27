Jungheinrich’s (JGHAF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Jungheinrich (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $22.23 on Monday. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of $20.30 and a 52 week high of $37.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.54.
Jungheinrich Company Profile
