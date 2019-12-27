K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.69

K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$42.69 and last traded at C$42.69, with a volume of 2659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.99.

KBL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Eight Capital set a C$50.00 price target on K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $443.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$67.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$68.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that K-Bro Linen Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.29%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

