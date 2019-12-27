KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $658.13 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) will post sales of $658.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $635.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $677.63 million. KAR Auction Services posted sales of $929.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that KAR Auction Services will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for KAR Auction Services.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

In other news, Director Mark E. Hill bought 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in KAR Auction Services by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,683,149 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $139,521,000 after buying an additional 617,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 42.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,664,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,914 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 7.9% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,978,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,458,000 after acquiring an additional 290,995 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 21.9% during the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,974,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,356,000 after purchasing an additional 712,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 79.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,461,253 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

KAR stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 781,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. KAR Auction Services has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $28.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

About KAR Auction Services

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

