KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KZMYY shares. HSBC downgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of KZMYY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 35,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,614. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $5.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.33 and its 200 day moving average is $3.12.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

