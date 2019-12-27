KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) Declares $0.20 — Dividend

KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KLCD) announced a — dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

NYSEARCA:KLCD traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 14,658 shares. KFA Large Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.75 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.62.

