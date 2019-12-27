Kingsmen Resources (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Kingsmen Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.20, 86,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 182% from the average session volume of 30,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 price objective on shares of Kingsmen Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.81.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of 12 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 5,700 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

