Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €70.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Kion Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.50 ($68.02).

FRA:KGX opened at €62.20 ($72.33) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €61.11 and its 200 day moving average is €52.63. Kion Group has a 52-week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52-week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

