KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Stock Price Up 6.8%

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s stock price rose 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.78, approximately 169,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 746,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.73.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.79. The company has a market cap of $14.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 3.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

