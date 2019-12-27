Komodo (KMD) Trading Down 3.3% Over Last 7 Days

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Komodo has a total market cap of $63.23 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00007404 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bitbns, HitBTC and BarterDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00380655 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00072751 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00084313 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000430 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002487 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000438 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001446 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 117,616,521 coins. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Bittrex, HitBTC, Cryptopia, BarterDEX, Binance, Bitbns, Upbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

