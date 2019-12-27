KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) Raises Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF (NYSEARCA:OBOR) declared an annual dividend on Friday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 1.0473 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.61.

Shares of OBOR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.02. 813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,230. KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $25.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.24.

