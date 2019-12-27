Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lamb Weston’s shares have increased and outperformed the industry in the past three months. This can be attributed to the company’s sturdy top line trend, supported by robust volumes and price/mix. In first-quarter fiscal 2020, the BSW buyout contributed nearly 3 cents to the bottom line and aided overall volume growth. The acquisitions of Marvel Packers and Ready Meals also drove volumes in the said period. Further, the company is on track with capacity boosting endeavors. However, rising input and manufacturing costs have been a headwind for the company. Higher manufacturing costs in the first quarter stemmed from inefficiencies and depreciation associated with the company’s french fry production line in Oregon. Moreover, rising SG&A expenses and poor potato harvest conditions in Europe are concerns.”

LW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $83.00 price target on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.71.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $86.15 on Monday. Lamb Weston has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $72.88.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $989.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 1,426.55% and a net margin of 12.44%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total value of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,993.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $821,610,000 after buying an additional 1,349,262 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 981,838.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,065,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 186.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after acquiring an additional 895,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

