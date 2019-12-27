Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LNTH. BidaskClub raised Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH stock opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Lantheus has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $29.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $808.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.82 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 46.58% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $401,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,739,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $155,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,673.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,044. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,209,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 1,192.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 659,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,537,000 after buying an additional 608,708 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Lantheus by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,225,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,989,000 after buying an additional 390,644 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lantheus by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,784,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,496,000 after buying an additional 348,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 422,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after buying an additional 321,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

