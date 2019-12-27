Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifull (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LIFULL Co., Ltd. offers real estate information services. The company provides services for domestic real estate companies. LIFULL Co., Ltd., formerly known as Next Co Ltd Tok, is based in Tokyo, Japan. “

Lifull stock opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Lifull has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $7.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Lifull Co, Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. The company offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL HOME'S PRO a communication platform; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information Website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a Real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; and Trovit, an aggregation Website.

