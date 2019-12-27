Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.10.

Shares of NASDAQ LLNW opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $474.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.50 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 12.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks in the second quarter valued at about $4,017,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the third quarter worth $121,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 220,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

