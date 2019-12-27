Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lionsgate is expected to benefit from increased premium programming and Starz subscriber growth in the near term. The availability of Starz on Hulu, in addition to DirecTV Now, YouTube TV and Sling, is a key catalyst. Additionally, partnerships with the likes of Amazon in the United Kingdom and Airtel in India are a positive. Further, investments in e-sports and mobile gaming are expected to diversify the company’s revenue sources in the long haul. However, continued investment in Starz is expected to hurt profits and keep margins under pressure at least in the near term. Additionally, increasing investments in content and marketing are expected to remain overhangs. The company’s shares have significantly underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

LGF.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Lions Gate Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Lions Gate Entertainment stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.54. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $983.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.67 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

