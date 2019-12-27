Maker (MKR) Price Reaches $426.89 on Major Exchanges

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Maker has a total market cap of $426.89 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $426.89 or 0.05863311 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, BitMart and Kyber Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029674 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00036061 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001915 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00023590 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Maker Profile

Maker (MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinMex, Kyber Network, DDEX, OasisDEX, OKEx, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Ethfinex, Kucoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC, GOPAX, BitMart, Bibox and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

