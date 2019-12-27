Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Acquires £19,760 in Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,993.16).

MRL opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.57) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 million and a PE ratio of 312.19. Marlowe PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 340 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 481 ($6.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

