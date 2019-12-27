Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) Insider Acquires £19,760 in Stock

Marlowe PLC (LON:MRL) insider Alex Dacre acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.50) per share, with a total value of £19,760 ($25,993.16).

MRL opened at GBX 499.50 ($6.57) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 448.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 436.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $229.12 million and a PE ratio of 312.19. Marlowe PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 340 ($4.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 481 ($6.33).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.16) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Marlowe plc provides fire and security, water treatment, and air hygiene services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Fire Protection & Security Systems, and Water Treatment & Air Quality. The company designs, installs, and maintains fire protection and security systems for retailers, banks, and housing associations, as well as leisure, education, retail, local authority customers; and provides integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, and engineering services.

