Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $147.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $153.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $101.57 and a 12-month high of $153.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.30.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Marriott International had a return on equity of 134.91% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

In other news, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.75, for a total transaction of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,102. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,262 shares of company stock worth $17,192,942 in the last 90 days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 373.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Marriott International by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 50.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth about $52,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

