Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $217.40 Million

Equities research analysts expect Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) to report $217.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Marten Transport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $214.70 million and the highest is $219.00 million. Marten Transport posted sales of $203.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marten Transport will report full-year sales of $843.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $840.80 million to $845.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $867.23 million, with estimates ranging from $858.60 million to $874.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marten Transport.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $214.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRTN. KeyCorp raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marten Transport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of MRTN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,362. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.19. Marten Transport has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 12.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 164.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 944,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,136,000 after buying an additional 101,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 221.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

