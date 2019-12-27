MassGrid (MGD) One Day Volume Hits $3.00

MassGrid (CURRENCY:MGD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One MassGrid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, QBTC and ChaoEX. MassGrid has a total market capitalization of $807,811.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of MassGrid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MassGrid has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MassGrid alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,247.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.75 or 0.01751297 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.02658229 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00559484 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011601 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.31 or 0.00626077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00063469 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00383877 BTC.

MassGrid Profile

MassGrid is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Jump Consistent Hash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 1st, 2018. MassGrid’s total supply is 137,357,867 coins and its circulating supply is 75,866,567 coins. The official website for MassGrid is www.massgrid.com . MassGrid’s official Twitter account is @MassGrid . The Reddit community for MassGrid is /r/Mass_Grid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MassGrid

MassGrid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, CoinEx and QBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MassGrid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MassGrid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MassGrid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MassGrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MassGrid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.