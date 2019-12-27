Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim set a $305.00 target price on Mastercard and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Mastercard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price target on Mastercard and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $308.91.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $299.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.90 billion, a PE ratio of 46.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard has a 52-week low of $180.16 and a 52-week high of $300.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.79.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 146.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.78, for a total value of $4,236,689.42. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $1,240,895.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,683.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,714 shares of company stock valued at $27,514,458. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,012,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,785,021,000 after buying an additional 367,442 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,796,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,876,196,000 after acquiring an additional 297,230 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 4.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,929,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,684,811,000 after purchasing an additional 640,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,394,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,114,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 2,608.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,177,186 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

