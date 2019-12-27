MASTERNET (MASH) Market Capitalization Tops $5,590.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. One MASTERNET token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a market cap of $5,590.00 and approximately $208.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MASTERNET has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MASTERNET Token Trading

MASTERNET can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

