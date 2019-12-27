Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Maxim Group lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.08.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $61.69 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated Products has a fifty-two week low of $47.83 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02. The stock has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.38.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 34.55%. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $346,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jon Imperato sold 2,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $121,859.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,204 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,279 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 551.2% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 106.2% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

