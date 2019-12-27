McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) Shares Gap Up to $1.06

McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.03, but opened at $1.06. McDermott International shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 18,109,781 shares.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $207.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). McDermott International had a negative return on equity of 349.92% and a negative net margin of 56.57%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. McDermott International’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Hook Sandra 714,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Luminus Management LLC boosted its position in McDermott International by 1,145.8% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 6,760,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,241 shares during the last quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of McDermott International by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDermott International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McDermott International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,889,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,906,000 after purchasing an additional 451,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in McDermott International by 45.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 983,747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 307,242 shares during the period. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR)

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

