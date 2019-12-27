MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target increased by Goldman Sachs Group from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of MEG Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of MEG Energy from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. MEG Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$7.08.

Shares of TSE:MEG opened at C$7.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.44. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.52. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$4.06 and a one year high of C$8.62.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$942.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$791.28 million. Analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

