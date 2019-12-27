Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MNLO has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Menlo Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Menlo Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ MNLO opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Menlo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $9.03. The company has a market capitalization of $130.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.75.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Menlo Therapeutics will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 13.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 73.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Menlo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Menlo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.