Metadium (META) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $153,141.00

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Metadium has a total market cap of $5.26 million and $153,141.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bytex. In the last week, Metadium has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.
- Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.
- Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.
- COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.
- Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.
- Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.
Metadium Profile
Buying and Selling Metadium
Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bytex, Bilaxy and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metadium using one of the exchanges listed above.
