Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $0.38 on Major Exchanges

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $10.39, $13.77 and $51.55. Metronome has a market capitalization of $3.70 million and approximately $340,433.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metronome has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00183115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.01227818 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00025685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00118904 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,584,777 coins and its circulating supply is 9,822,653 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Metronome

Metronome can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $13.77, $5.60, $24.68, $7.50, $10.39, $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $51.55, $32.15, $20.33 and $18.94. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

