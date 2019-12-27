Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Receives $32.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MODN shares. Dougherty & Co increased their target price on Model N from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Model N news, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $109,373.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,072.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 1,015 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $30,104.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,078.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock valued at $927,086 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Model N in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,762,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Model N by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,772,000 after buying an additional 402,691 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,710,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,517,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,581,000 after buying an additional 255,281 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,941,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.48. The company had a trading volume of 147,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.54. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.72 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

