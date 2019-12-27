Monarch Gold (TSE:MQR) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Monarch Gold Corporation (TSE:MQR) dropped 4.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, approximately 226,066 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 105,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Separately, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Monarch Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.82 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $53.74 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.22.

Monarch Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company has approximately 240 square kilometers of gold properties, including the Beaufor Mine; the McKenzie property and the Swanson property advanced projects; the Croinor Gold and Wasamac properties; and the Camflo and Beacon mills, as well as other five promising exploration projects located in the Val-d'Or area, Quebec.

