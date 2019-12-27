M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Down 26.9% in December

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the November 28th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 595,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 15,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $2,638,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,124,077.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darren J. King sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.59, for a total transaction of $645,157.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,876,744.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,816 shares of company stock worth $3,977,597 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 305.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on M&T Bank from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.75.

Shares of MTB stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.84. 260,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,219. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $136.26 and a fifty-two week high of $176.11.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

