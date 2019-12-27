National Bank Financial Analysts Give Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) a C$13.00 Price Target

National Bank Financial set a C$13.00 price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

APR.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of APR.UN stock opened at C$12.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $366.20 million and a P/E ratio of 69.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12 month low of C$8.45 and a 12 month high of C$12.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s payout ratio is 451.98%.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Company Profile

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

