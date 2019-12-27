Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.16 (NYSEARCA:NUSI)

Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NUSI) announced a — dividend on Thursday, December 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.1633 per share on Monday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NUSI stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $25.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,333. Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.11 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Risk-Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.