Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 56,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,857. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.10.
Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.
About Navios Maritime
Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.
