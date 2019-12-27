Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE NM traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.92. 56,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,857. The company has a market cap of $65.42 million, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. Navios Maritime has a twelve month low of $1.69 and a twelve month high of $8.10.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The shipping company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 47.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NM. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Navios Maritime by 49.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,944 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 194,751 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Navios Maritime by 28.0% in the second quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 379,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 83,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

