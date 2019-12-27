nDEX (NDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4,392.00

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. nDEX has a total market cap of $4,392.00 and approximately $10,065.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nDEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last week, nDEX has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get nDEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00181884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.88 or 0.01236383 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00025880 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

nDEX Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,938,687,251 tokens. nDEX’s official website is ndexnetwork.com . nDEX’s official message board is medium.com/@nDEXofficial

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for nDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for nDEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.