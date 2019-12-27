Neblio (NEBL) Price Reaches $0.40 on Top Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.07 million and approximately $37,151.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neblio has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00005479 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Cryptopia and Binance.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012611 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00007992 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00008224 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008506 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Neblio Profile

Neblio (CRYPTO:NEBL) is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,869,738 coins and its circulating supply is 15,239,659 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, Binance, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.