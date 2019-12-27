Nectar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $501.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Nectar coin can currently be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000891 BTC on popular exchanges including $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $5.60. Nectar has a market capitalization of $5.34 million and approximately $501.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nectar has traded 7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062121 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00085335 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000807 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00074587 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,313.10 or 1.00543740 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000366 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Buying and Selling Nectar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

