NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

NEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,899.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $160,233.85. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,529 shares in the company, valued at $692,455.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 471,874 shares of company stock worth $11,259,917 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,227 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,358,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,043 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,925,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $327,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,966,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 293,049 shares during the last quarter. 83.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.75. 462,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,038. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.85 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $30.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NeoGenomics will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

