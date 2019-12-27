Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) & Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Head-To-Head Review

Net Element (NASDAQ:NETE) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Net Element and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Element -8.04% -59.00% -18.94% Verisk Analytics 18.23% 33.57% 11.54%

Net Element has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Net Element and Verisk Analytics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Element $65.79 million 0.22 -$4.94 million ($1.12) -3.12 Verisk Analytics $2.40 billion 10.17 $598.70 million $4.11 36.15

Verisk Analytics has higher revenue and earnings than Net Element. Net Element is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verisk Analytics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Net Element and Verisk Analytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Element 0 0 0 0 N/A Verisk Analytics 1 5 4 0 2.30

Verisk Analytics has a consensus target price of $154.44, suggesting a potential upside of 3.95%. Given Verisk Analytics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Net Element.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.9% of Net Element shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by institutional investors. 16.1% of Net Element shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Verisk Analytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Net Element on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Net Element Company Profile

Net Element, Inc. operates as a financial technology and value-added solutions company. It operates in two segments, North American Transaction Solutions, and International Transaction Solutions. The company offers a range of payment acceptance and processing services that enable merchants of various sizes to accept and process approximately 100 payment options, including credit, debit, prepaid, and alternative payments; and value-added services and technologies, such as integrated payment technologies, point-of-sale solutions (POS), security solutions, fraud management, information solutions, and analytical tools. Its services include Unified Payments, a payment acceptance solution; Unified m-POS, an easy-to-use mobile application for small and medium sized businesses (SMB); Aptito, a cloud-based POS platform for the hospitality industry and SMB merchants; Restoactive, a visual POS integration solution for restaurants; Zero Pay, a payment acceptance program for SMB merchants; PayOnline, an integrated e-commerce and mobile payments processing platform, and fraud management system; Pay-Travel, a payment processing solutions to the travel industry; Sales Central, a cloud-based solution to enhance responsiveness of indirect non-bank sales forces and sales efficiency; Netevia, which delivers end-to-end payment processing through easy-to-use APIs; and Digital Provider, an integrated direct-carrier and mobile operator solution for smaller content providers and merchants throughout selected international markets. It operates in North America, Russia, Europe, Asia, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company was formerly known as Net Element International, Inc. and changed its name to Net Element, Inc. in December 2013. Net Element, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in North Miami Beach, Florida.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields. The company operates through three segments: Insurance, Energy and Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment focuses on the prediction of loss, selection and pricing of risk, and compliance with their reporting requirements for property and casualty customers. It also develops predictive models to forecast scenarios and produce standard and customized analytics that help its customers to manage their businesses, including detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses. The Energy and Specialized Markets segment provides data analytics for the natural resources value chain, including energy, chemicals, metals, mining, power, and renewables sectors; research and consulting services focusing on exploration strategies and screening, asset development and acquisition, commodity markets, and corporate analysis; and consultancy services in the areas of business environment, business improvement, business strategies, commercial advisory, and transaction support, as well as analysis and advice on assets, companies, governments, and markets. The Financial Services segment offers algorithms, business intelligence, and customized analytic services to financial institutions, payment networks and processors, alternative lenders, regulators, and merchants. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

