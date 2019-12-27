New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial upgraded New Senior Investment Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $5.25 to $6.25 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. New Senior Investment Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.65.

NYSE:SNR opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.82. New Senior Investment Group has a 1-year low of $4.04 and a 1-year high of $8.11.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 2,448.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 107.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

