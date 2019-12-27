Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) PT Lowered to $9.25 at BMO Capital Markets

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $10.00 to $9.25 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nexa Resources from an overweight rating to an equal rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nexa Resources from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. CIBC started coverage on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nexa Resources from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.28.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

NYSE NEXA opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 66.93 and a beta of 0.32.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $563.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.86 million. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Equities analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nexa Resources during the first quarter worth $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 23,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 30,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 518,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after buying an additional 123,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.