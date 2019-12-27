Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Short Interest Up 23.2% in December

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,410,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 28th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Nike stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.57. 348,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,212,465. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Nike has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $15,414,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,932,417.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410 in the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,145,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $935,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504,108 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Nike by 15.3% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 113,077 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,492,000 after buying an additional 15,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Nike by 13.7% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.