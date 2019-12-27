Nike (NYSE:NKE) PT Raised to $117.00 at Pivotal Research

Nike (NYSE:NKE) had its price target upped by Pivotal Research from $114.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, FinViz reports. They currently have a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NKE. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $82.50 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.87.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,617,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,212,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.83. Nike has a 12-month low of $70.99 and a 12-month high of $101.40.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Nike’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares in the company, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 379,500 shares of company stock worth $35,279,410. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,360,079,000 after buying an additional 1,883,150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,973,692,000 after buying an additional 2,809,878 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,011,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,763,905,000 after buying an additional 73,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nike by 1.1% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 16,990,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,426,314,000 after buying an additional 183,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

