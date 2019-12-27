Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nlight from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Nlight in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of LASR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.99. 162,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,535. Nlight has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.77. The firm has a market cap of $737.81 million, a P/E ratio of 62.47 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.60.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.92 million. Nlight had a return on equity of 0.09% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nlight will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,026.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Martinsen sold 24,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.45, for a total transaction of $4,967,302.25. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,243 shares of company stock valued at $5,814,562. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LASR. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Nlight during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Nlight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Nlight by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nlight in the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Nlight by 42.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

