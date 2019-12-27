NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.18 Million

Equities research analysts expect that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will post sales of $201.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.93 million and the lowest is $199.00 million. NN posted sales of $199.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $850.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $847.80 million to $851.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $893.92 million, with estimates ranging from $888.39 million to $897.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NNBR. BidaskClub raised NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. William Blair raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NNBR traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.82. NN has a twelve month low of $5.88 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in NN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NN by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of NN by 1.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,163,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NN by 3.2% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,119,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 34,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NN by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,042,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

