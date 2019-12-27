Nord/LB Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €7.10 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.10 ($8.26) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €5.50 ($6.40) price objective on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC set a €6.30 ($7.33) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.00 ($6.98) price target on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €6.31 ($7.33).

Shares of DBK opened at €6.91 ($8.03) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €6.75. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 52 week high of €18.49 ($21.50).

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

